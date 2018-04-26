Ford Freestyle launched in India, price starting at Rs5.09 lakh

Ford Freestyle would be manufactured at the company’s Sanand plant. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: Ford India on Wednesday launched a compact utility vehicle Freestyle with introductory price starting at Rs5.09 lakh (ex showroom).

The petrol variants of the vehicle are priced between Rs5.09 lakh and Rs6.94 lakh while diesel trims are tagged between Rs6.09 lakh and Rs7.89 lakh. “The compact utility vehicle is yet another segment created by Ford and will complement our existing portfolio of SUVs like EcoSport and Endeavour,” Ford India MD Anurag Mehrotra said.

Powered by a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine and five speed manual transmission, the new model can generate a power output of 96 PS. Besides SUV styling, the new model also comes with 6.5 inch touch screen infotainment system which is compatible with AppleCar Play and Android Auto.

The model would be manufactured at the company’s Sanand plant and will be exported to major markets including Europe and the Middle East. Ford currently exports vehicles from India to around 50 countries.