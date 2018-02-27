 Triumph Motorcycles launches Bonneville Speedmaster priced at Rs11.11 lakh - Livemint
Triumph Motorcycles launches Bonneville Speedmaster priced at Rs11.11 lakh

Powered by twin disc brembo brakes and high specification suspension, Bonneville Speedmaster comes with a 1,200cc high torque parallel twin engine
Last Published: Tue, Feb 27 2018. 04 51 PM IST
PTI
Bonneville Speedmaster has a 12 litre fuel tank and offers first major service interval of 16,000 kilometres. Photo: company website
Bonneville Speedmaster has a 12 litre fuel tank and offers first major service interval of 16,000 kilometres. Photo: company website

New Delhi: British niche bike maker Triumph Motorcycles on Tuesday launched its classic cruiser ‘Bonneville Speedmaster’ priced at Rs11,11,500 (ex-showroom pan India).

Powered by twin disc brembo brakes and high specification suspension, the bike comes with a 1,200cc high torque parallel twin engine, the company said in a statement. The motorcycle has a 12 litre fuel tank and offers first major service interval of 10,000 miles (16,000 kilometres).

“Our goal is not just to dominate the market but to continue upgrading the entire biking experience in India. We will further strengthen this category over time,” Triumph Motorcycles India managing director Vimal Sumbly said. Triumph Motorcycles has a dealership network across 15 cities in the country and a portfolio of motorcycle models across five premium categories.

First Published: Tue, Feb 27 2018. 04 51 PM IST
