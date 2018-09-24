With Brent touching $80, fuel prices on upswing

According to a S&P Global Ratings report released on Monday, the agency expected a Brent crude oil price of $70 per barrel for the rest of 2018, $65 for 2019 and $60 for 2020. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: With Brent crude oil spot prices touching $80 per barrel, retail diesel and petrol prices in India continue to set new records every other day. Transportation fuel prices touched a new high on Monday, with diesel and petrol prices reaching Rs74.02 per litre and Rs82.72 per litre in Delhi, respectively.

Petrol and diesel now cost Rs90.08 per litre and Rs78.58 per litre at state-run Indian Oil Corporation’s Mumbai outlets.

The rally is expected to continue given Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec), which accounts for around 40% of global production, ignoring US President Donald Trump’s suggestion to increase supply. Also, with increasing tension between the US and Venezuela, the US pressing its allies to end all imports of Iranian oil by early November, and the rupee being Asia’s worst performing currency this year have exacerbated India’s position, the world’s third-largest oil importer.

The cost of the Indian basket of crude oil rose to $78.01 a barrel on 21 September, according to Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell. To this, taxes at the central and state levels are added, besides dealers’ commission, to arrive at the retail price. The Indian basket represents the average of Oman, Dubai and Brent crude.

As a major consumer, India has been pitching for a global consensus on “responsible pricing”, to little avail. Retail prices of petrol and diesel in India track global prices of these fuels, not crude, although they are broadly linked to crude oil price trends, which have firmed up. Extreme volatility has marked crude oil prices, which hit a record $147 per barrel in July 2009.

According to a S&P Global Ratings report released on Monday, the agency expected a Brent crude oil price of $70 per barrel for the rest of 2018, $65 for 2019 and $60 for 2020.

“Rising crude prices and the recent 10%-15% weakness in the Indian rupee translate into higher fuel prices for consumers in a deregulated fuel price environment, such as that in India. This puts pressure on consumers and results in higher inflation, a sensitive subject given impending federal and state elections over the next 12 months,” S&P Global Ratings wrote in its report.

However, despite demands of a rollback of the hike in fuel prices by opposition parties, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has not intervened in the price rally. Any rally in global crude oil prices will impact India’s oil import bill and trade deficit. Every dollar increase in oil prices will push up the import bill by around ₹10,700 crore on an annual basis.

“About 30%-40% of current retail fuel prices in India are composed of federal and state taxes; a lever governments tend to adjust if crude stays high and some relief in retail fuel prices appears warranted. Such a tax adjustment, if sought, would also protect the government’s pro-reform stance and the financial health of both upstream oil companies and downstream oil marketing companies. However, it could have some adverse impact on the government’s fiscal deficit,” the S&P Global report added.

India’s worry over crude oil prices stems from its energy needs being primarily met through imports—the country imported 214 million tonnes of crude oil in 2016-17. Oil imports rose by over 25% from a year ago to $109 billion in 2017-18. Elevated oil prices could also adversely impact India’s current account deficit (CAD). India’s CAD widened to a four-quarter high at 2.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in the April-June period from 1.9% in the January-March quarter of 2017-18.

Of the Rs8 trillion of excise, service tax and GST collected last year, petroleum and petroleum products accounted for 36%, says CARE Ratings. Petroleum products accounted for around 20% of states’ tax revenues.

Also, petroleum products are unlikely to be brought under the goods and services tax (GST) in the near future, Mint reported on 21 September. States are of the view that inclusion of petroleum products in GST is unlikely to reduce their prices as states have powers to levy a tax over and above the peak GST rate.