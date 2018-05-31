E-commerce policy: First meeting of subgroups expected by June-end
Nine sub-groups will submit their recommendations to a task force, which would finalise the national policy on e-commerce
New Delhi: Nine subgroups formed to work on the contours of policy for the fast growing e-commerce sector are expected to hold their first meeting by June-end, an official said on Thursday.
These groups will submit their recommendations to a task force, which would finalise the national policy on e-commerce. The task force then give its report to a think-tank, headed by the commerce and industry minister. The first meeting of these subgroups is likely to held between 20-22 June here, the official said.
These groups will look at issues, including foreign direct investment norms; skills, education and training; data protection and location of computing facilities; cross border transfer of information by electronic means; digital products, customs duties and taxation; trade facilitation measures; measures enhancing consumer confidence; protection of intellectual property and innovation; and payment system for electronic transactions.
The think-tank in its meeting on 24 April had decided to set up a task force and sub-groups to finalise the policy on the sector. A detailed national policy on the sector will help India in articulating its stand on e-commerce at the World Trade Organization (WTO). Several developed economies, including the US, are keen on an agreement in the WTO on the e-commerce sector.
India is participating in the ongoing technical negotiations on the issues in the WTO, but the subject is not on the formal negotiating table as the sector is at nascent stage in the country and developing countries want time to prepare themselves.
More From Industry »
- RBI seen turning hawkish in June, raising rates in August: Poll
- Oil prices dip after rally, Opec supply decision in focus
- Govt sets modest target for electric vehicle sales, as challenges mount
- News In Numbers: SBI fixed deposit rates hiked by 5 bps to 25 bps
- Petrol price cut by 7 paise, diesel price by 5 paise, after Indian Oil’s 1 paisa revision
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Religare Enterprises reports Rs64 crore loss in Q4
- FIIs may buy $1 billion of HDFC Bank shares on 1 June: Macquarie
- Zinedine Zidane steps down as Real Madrid coach
- Maruti Suzuki aims to sell over 2 lakh units with AGS technology this fiscal
- Idea completes sale of 9,900 mobile towers to ATC for Rs4,000 crore
Mark to Market »
- Petrochemical, gas trading businesses a drag on GAIL’s Q4 results
- Q4 Result: High input costs dull growth prospects for Berger Paints
- Competition dims Cummins India’s Q4 performance
- Pidilite Q4 Result: Basking in GST glory, but input cost inflation a spoilsport
- Q4 Results: Spring in BHEL’s profitability appears unsustainable