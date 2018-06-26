PNB Housing Finance plans to raise Rs10,000 crore via bonds

PNB Housing had disbursed Rs 33,195 crore loans during 2017-18, an increase of 61% over the preceding fiscal year

New Delhi: PNB Housing Finance on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs10,000 crore by issuing bonds through public issue.

The board of directors of the company in a meeting held today approved the proposal of raising of funds by way of public issue of secured and /or unsecured non-convertible debentures for an amount up to Rs10,000 crore, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The company said the money will be raised in one or more tranches. It is promoted by state-owned Punjab National Bank, which holds 32.96% in the housing finance subsidiary. The rest of 67.04% is owned by institutional investors, including mutual funds, venture capital funds, foreign portfolio investors; financial institutions and banks; individuals and foreign companies.

The company had registered a rise of 58% in its net profit at Rs829.41 crore in fiscal ended March 2018. Total income during the year stood at Rs 5,516.96 crore.

PNB Housing had disbursed Rs 33,195 crore loans during 2017-18, an increase of 61% over the preceding fiscal year. Its asset under management stood at Rs 62,252 crore as on 31 March 2018