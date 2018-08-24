Asian LNG prices hit highest in over two months on tight supply
Planned maintenance at an Australia’s plant and disruption at a Russian project expected to tighten supply in the coming week, according to traders
Singapore: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose for the second straight week to their highest in over two months, buoyed by stable demand ahead of winter and as some producers curbed supply due to maintenance or disruption at plants.
Spot prices for October delivery in Asia rose to $11.40 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week, up 30 cents from the week before, industry sources said. Prices for November delivery are pegged at about $12.15 per mmBtu, widening the inter-month spread, they added.
Planned maintenance at Australia’s Wheatstone LNG plant and a disruption at the Sakhalin-2 LNG project in the far east of Russia are expected to tighten supply in the coming week, traders said. Sakhalin Energy halted a production line at Sakhalin-2 on Saturday, but expects output to be restored in the coming days. While the issue is not expected to have any serious impact on exports as some supply can be replaced with volumes in storage, the loading of some cargoes could be delayed, said a source close to the matter.
Demand from new buyers is also supporting LNG prices in the region.
State-run Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) is looking to directly import LNG for the first time, as part of a government plan to boost competition in the power sector, while Bangladesh has started operations at the country’s first LNG terminal.
Elsewhere, Japanese importers are continuing to buy in the spot market, though purchases have slowed from previous weeks when scorching weather had bolstered imports, a second trader said.
Japan’s Kyushu Electric Power Co may have purchased a spot cargo for August or September at $11.20 to $11.30 per mmBtu, traders said, though this could not immediately be confirmed.
“It seems that Japanese buyers have almost completed their procurement until October,” said a Japan-based industry source.
“Although the heat came back again for a few days, because the summer is almost over, I think Japanese buyers will be not so active for a while.”
All sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak with media. Energy companies do not typically comment on commercial deals.
Angola LNG has offered a cargo for the first-half of October in a tender that closed on Thursday, but results were not immediately available, traders said.
Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (Kufpec), a unit of Kuwait’s state-run oil group, has sold a September-loading cargo from Wheatstone LNG to Japan’s JERA at $10.50 to $11 per mmBtu, traders said, though this could not be confirmed.
Meanwhile, Indian Oil Corp is seeking two cargoes for delivery in March and June next year, with Gail India looking for a cargo for delivery in the second-half of September, traders said.
More From Industry »
- SBI nears resolution of Rs 17,000 cr bad loans in power sector
- India’s coffee output seen plunging on Kerala floods
- Banks look to oust Lanco Devihalli from road project to recover loans
- Goldman to shut two hedge funds run out of Asia
- Surge in Indian buying sends West African oil flows to Asia to record in August
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Creating a blueprint for sporting success
- SBI nears resolution of Rs 17,000 cr bad loans in power sector
- Maintain water level of Mullaperiyar dam at 139 ft, SC tells Tamil Nadu
- Can Artificial Intelligence impact art in the 21st century?
- Qualcomm confirms 5G-enabled next-gen chipset, all eyes on Samsung Galaxy S10
Mark to Market »
- Kerala floods impact: Rubber prices surge, tyre firms seen affected
- Competition hurts Gujarat Pipavav, but no rewards for Adani Ports either
- HDFC AMC offers more bang for buck, valuation still stretched
- The time is right for Prataap Snacks investors to cash in the chips
- Will paint makers take a hit to avoid GST anti-profiteering clause?