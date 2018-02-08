Vodafone India launches VoLTE services in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat

Vodafone said its customers can access VoLTE services on all VoLTE-enabled devices. Photo: Priyanka Parashar/Mint

Mumbai: Vodafone India on Thursday said it has begun VoLTE services in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Gujarat. VoLTE stands for Voice Over Long Term Evolution, in which phone calls are carried over a 4G data network.

Karnataka and Kolkata will get VoLTE services over the next few months in a phased manner, the country’s second largest telco by subscriber base said in a statement.

“Vodafone VoLTE will empower our customers to enjoy seamless connectivity of a higher level, enabling them to explore newer possibilities with their smart devices,” managing director and chief executive Sunil Sood said in the statement.

Reliance Jio carries all calls on its pan-India network over the VoLTE network. Market leader Bharti Airtel offers VoLTE services in several of its circles.

“We will be expanding the Vodafone VoLTE experience in several more circles shortly,” Sood added.

Vodafone, the Indian arm of the British telecom major, said its customers can access VoLTE services on all VoLTE-enabled devices.