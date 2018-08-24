Aviation ministry asks DGCA to submit report on grounding of A320neos
IndiGo on Thursday grounded an undisclosed number of A320neos because of non-availability of spare engines from engine maker Pratt and Whitney
New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry has asked aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to submit a report on the grounding of Airbus A320neos.
The DGCA told the ministry that seven IndiGo and two GoAir A320neo aircraft have been grounded, Reuters reported. The planes were grounded due to combustor issue found during routine inspections, and engines were being continuously monitored and safety issues addressed adequately, the regulator said.
Budget carrier IndiGo on Thursday grounded an undisclosed number of A320neos because of non-availability of spare engines from engine maker Pratt and Whitney.
On Friday, one of A320neo’s biggest customers, Deutsche Lufthansa AG, said the engine glitches may take at least three more months to resolve amid a scarcity of upgraded turbines, Bloomberg reported.
