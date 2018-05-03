Skoda Auto aims to sell 18,500 cars in India in 2018

Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd has cornered a 30% share of the premium segment with its Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq models.

Kolkata: Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd, an arm of German carmaker Volkswagen AG, is looking to sell 18,500 cars in India in calendar year 2018, a little over 1,000 cars more than 2017.

Last year, it sold 17,438 cars in India, a jump of 30% over the previous year, according to Ashutosh Dixit, director (sales and marketing), Skoda Auto India Pvt. Ltd.

The company has cornered a 30% share of the premium segment with its Octavia, Superb and Kodiaq models. In the Rs11 lakh-14 lakh segment, Skoda’s Rapid model has a smaller share of 10-12%, according to Dixit.

Launched in 2015, Skoda’s growth in India has been slower than that of Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd, which sold over 45,000 cars in India last year.

Skoda has chosen to focus on the premium segment to make its operations in India “profitable and sustainable”, Dixit added.