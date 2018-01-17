 H&M hires diversity leader after ‘monkey hoodie’ scandal - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

H&M hires diversity leader after ‘monkey hoodie’ scandal

H&M says it has appointed a diversity leader after having been accused of racism over an ad showing a black child dressed in a hoodie reading ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’
Last Published: Wed, Jan 17 2018. 06 36 PM IST
AP
H&M reiterated that ‘the recent incident was entirely unintentional’ but ‘demonstrates so clearly how big our responsibility is as a global brand.’ Photo: AP
H&M reiterated that ‘the recent incident was entirely unintentional’ but ‘demonstrates so clearly how big our responsibility is as a global brand.’ Photo: AP

Copenhagen: Swedish low-cost fashion brand H&M says it has appointed a diversity leader after having been accused of racism over an ad showing a black child dressed in a hoodie reading “coolest monkey in the jungle.”

H&M said late Tuesday on its Facebook page that the group’s “commitment to addressing diversity and inclusiveness is genuine, therefore we have appointed a global leader, in this area, to drive our work forward.”

The Stockholm-based clothing retailer reiterated that “the recent incident was entirely unintentional” but “demonstrates so clearly how big our responsibility is as a global brand.”

NBA star LeBron James and rapper Diddy were among those who had responded with outrage to the ad. American rappers The Weeknd and G-Eazy cancelled a partnership with H&M.

First Published: Wed, Jan 17 2018. 06 36 PM IST
Topics: H&M H&M controversy H&M racism controversy H&M diversity leader retail

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »