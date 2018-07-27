SIAM calls for early resolution of transporters’ strike

The transporters’ strike began on 20 July.

Delhi/Bengaluru: Automobile industry body SIAM on Friday asked all stakeholders to resolve the ongoing transporters’ strike, saying it has severely impacted the sector in the last few days.

The ongoing strike by truckers has disrupted production and sales of vehicles in the country, as well as exports, resulting in losses for carmakers, the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) said today.

The SIAM said its members were facing “unprecedented crisis” as the strike was affecting the movement of vehicles and components supply.

“Many of domestic consignments are held up on roads, which has disrupted the supply chain and completely derailed the production at assembly lines of some companies,” SIAM’s Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said in a statement.

The All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC), an organisation of transporters that has organised the strike, is demanding a cut in federal and state levies on diesel by bringing the fuel under the scope of the nationwide Goods and Services Tax (GST).

The strike began on 20 July just days after Amazon.com Inc and Flipkart concluded their annual sale.

SIAM’s members include Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mahindra and Mahindra and Indian units of Hyundai Motor, Toyota Motor and Ford Motor among others.