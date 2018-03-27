PNB denies info on records pertaining to Nirav Modi loans
Punjab National Bank cited an ongoing probe in the Rs13,000 PNB fraud as reason for non-disclosure of details on Nirav Modi loans
Last Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 05 57 PM IST
New Delhi: The Punjab National Bank (PNB) has refused to disclose records pertaining to the process of issuing loans to Nirav Modi, citing an ongoing probe into the over Rs13,000-crore fraud involving the billionaire jeweller.
In an response to Mumbai-based RTI activist Anil Galgali the bank cited Section 8(1)(H) of the RTI Act to deny the information sought by him. Galgali said he had sought details of all the records including minutes of the meeting, agenda notes, total loans sought by Nirav Modi and the amount sanctioned by the bank.
The sections bars disclosure of information which would impede the process of investigation or apprehension or prosecution of offenders.
First Published: Tue, Mar 27 2018. 05 57 PM IST
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
US-China trade war: Which Asian countries’ exports are most vulnerable?
Amid trade war jitters, even as gold hits a five-week high, silver remains undervalued
Mudra scheme: Smoke and mirrors
Reliance Jio continues to get an outsized share of data traffic
Stake sale to aid Cox & Kings, but earnings quality still a concern