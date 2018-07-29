UP investors meet: Narendra Modi launches 81 projects worth ₹ 60,000 crore
These investment projects are expected to boost industrialization and create over 2 lakh jobs in Uttar Pradesh, says state industries minister Satish Mahana
Lucknow: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched 81 investment projects worth more than ₹ 60,000 crore for Uttar Pradesh at a ground-breaking event in Lucknow. The projects are expected to give a boost to industrialization in the state. These projects have the potential of creating over 2 lakh new jobs, Uttar Pradesh’s minister for industries Satish Mahana said.
Around 80 leading industrialists, including Aditya Birla Group’s Kumar Mangalam Birla, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra, and ITC Ltd managing director Sanjeev Puri, besides top magnates of other major business houses participated in the event.
UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who led the state in holding the UP Investors Summit in February, said climate was very favourable for industrialists to set up their projects in the state. Union home minister Rajnath Singh, who represents Lucknow in the Lok Sabha, assured on behalf of the Centre additional security for the projects in case of any requirement.
“I can give you this assurance as the country’s home minister,” he said.
