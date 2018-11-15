Merchant bankers sought for GIC, New India Assurance stake sales

The government has so far garnered Rs 15,247 crore through disinvestment in the current fiscal year against the target of Rs 80,000 crore. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The finance ministry has sought proposals for appointment of merchant bankers and selling brokers for the disinvestment of its stakes in General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC) and the New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) using the stock exchange platform.

“The government is considering for disinvestment a part of its paid-up equity in GIC and NIACL out of its shareholding through “offer of sale (OFS) by promoters through Stock Exchanges. Proposals are invited by 1530 hours (IST) on 7th December, 2018 from reputed merchant bankers either singly or as a consortium, with experience and expertise in public offerings in the capital market, to act as merchant bankers and to assist and advise government in the process,” the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said in newspaper advertisements published on Thursday.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) in January 2017 approved the public listing of five state-owned non-life insurance companies and reducing the government’s stakes in them to 75% from 100%.

Out of Oriental Insurance Company, National Insurance Company, New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL), United India Insurance and national reinsurer General Insurance Corporation of India, or GIC Re, the government last year listed GIC and NIACL through initial public offerings, selling 12.5% and 11.65% of its stakes in the equity market. Stake sales in these two insurance companies fetched the government a total of Rs 17,357 crore. The government is likely to sell another 10% in GIC and NIACL to meet the minimum public shareholding norm of the equity market regulator SEBI for all listed companies.

The government has so far garnered Rs 15,247 crore through disinvestment in the current fiscal year against the target of Rs 80,000 crore. With its unsuccessful bid to privatize Air India, the government may find it difficult to achieve the target unlike last year.

In 2017-18, the government overshot its disinvestment target of Rs 72,500 crore by garnering Rs 1 lakh crore, aided by completion of the acquisition of Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd by Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd for around Rs 37,000 crore.

Since achieving the disinvestment target is key to meeting its fiscal deficit target of 3.3% of GDP in 2018-19, the government may ask public sector undertakings (PSUs) to buy back their own shares, thus transferring surplus cash to the government. In 2017-18, the government carried out as many as 13 buybacks in cash-rich PSUs to meet its disinvestment target.