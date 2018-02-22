Adani Transmission bags Rajasthan project
Adani Transmission has received a letter of intent to construct, own, operate and maintain the Fatehgarh-Bhadla transmission project in Rajasthan, the company said
Last Published: Thu, Feb 22 2018. 10 11 PM IST
New Delhi: Adani Transmission on Thursday said it has received a letter of intent (LOI) for one inter-state transmission project in Rajasthan.
The company has received the LOI from PFC Consulting Ltd, an arm of Power Finance Corporation, to construct, own, operate and maintain the transmission project in the state of Rajasthan, a company statement said.
The project ‘Fatehgarh-Bhadla Transmission Limited’ is primarily being constructed to wheel out renewable energy from Rajasthan to different beneficiaries within and outside of the state.
This project has been awarded to Adani Transmission Ltd through a tariffbased competitive bidding process and will strengthen the company’s existing presence in Rajasthan, the statement said.
First Published: Thu, Feb 22 2018. 10 11 PM IST
