India’s forex reserves at a life-time high of $426.082 billion
Mumbai: India’s foreign exchange reserves (forex) expanded by $1.217 billion to touch a life-time high of $426.082 billion in the week to 13 April, due to surge in foreign currency assets, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday.
In the previous week, forex reserves had increased by $503.6 million to $424.864 billion. It had crossed the $400-billion mark for the first time in the week to 8 September 2017, but have since been fluctuating.
In the reporting week, the foreign currency assets, a major component of the overall reserves, increased by $1.202 billion to $400.978 billion. Expressed in the US dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of the non-US currencies, such as the euro, pound and yen, held in the reserves.
Gold reserves remained unchanged at $ 21.484 billion in the reporting week, RBI said. The special drawing rights with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $6.6 million to $1.540 billion. The country’s reserve position with the IMF also rose by $8.9 million to $2.079 billion, RBI said.
Latest News »
- 2002 Gujarat riots: Maya Kodnani acquitted in Naroda Patiya case
- Sebi fines Suzlon Rs1.1 crore for violating insider trading norms
- Vedanta’s Electrosteel acquisition credit neutral: Report
- Sebi order of winding up Sahara Mutual Fund stayed by SAT
- Reliance General profit rises 27% to Rs165 crore in FY18
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day