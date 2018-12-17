Lambretta to showcase e-scooter at next Delhi auto show
Lambretta will showcase the electric prototype of the scooter since the wave of electric mobility is expected to first hit the two- and three-wheeler segment of the Indian market
New Delhi: Italian-Swiss scooter manufacturer Lambretta International is expected to stage a comeback in India as the company plans to showcase the prototype of its global electric scooter, Lambretta Electric, at the Auto Expo 2020 in New Delhi. Recognizing the importance of the Indian market for scooters, the parent company, Innocenti, decided to first showcase the vehicle in India.
The company will showcase the electric prototype of the scooter since the wave of electric mobility is expected to first hit the two- and three-wheeler segment of the Indian market.
The product is currently under development in Milan and the Italian company has tied up with the Delhi-based Lohia Auto Ltd and Bird Group to sell the products in India. The specifications of the product though were not disclosed by the company.
Lambretta is collaborating with a global company to develop the electric two-wheeler. But the company did not disclose the name of the product.
Keeping in mind the specific demands of the Indian customers the company also announced the development of another two-wheeler called Super Lambretta.
“This upcoming aspirational model will be bigger and more spacious than the existing Lambretta models. The Super Lambretta will claim premium and upscale position in the Indian market retaining the classic rich look-and-feel which Lambretta is known for. It will be specially developed for ambitious young people,” the company said in a press release.
The Swiss parent Innocenti will start the process of setting up an assembly plant in the Mumbai area, which will become a hub for exporting to developing markets.
“The plant will provide the Indian market with original Lambretta products and will operate as a production hub for surrounding countries and Africa,” the company added.
