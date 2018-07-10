Passenger vehicle sales rise 38% in June; car sales up 34%
Domestic car sales were up 34.21% to 1,83,885 units as against 1,37,012 units in June 2017, according to SIAM data
New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 37.54% to 2,73,759 units in June this year from 1,99,036 units in the corresponding month last year.
Domestic car sales were up 34.21% to 1,83,885 units as against 1,37,012 units in June 2017, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Motorcycle sales last month rose 24.32% to 11,99,332 units as against 9,64,729 units a year earlier.
Total two-wheeler sales in June rose 22.28% to 18,67,884 units compared with 15,27,509 units in the year-ago month. Sales of commercial vehicles were up 41.72% to 80,624 units in June, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a rise of 25.23% to 22,79,151 units from 18,19,926 units in June 2017, it added.
