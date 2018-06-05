 Scania AB stops production of premium buses in India - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Industry

Scania AB stops production of premium buses in India

Scania says due to lack of demand it has decided to stop production of its premium buses in India at its Narasapura manufacturing capacity

Last Published: Tue, Jun 05 2018. 10 09 PM IST
Malyaban Ghosh
Scania AB is optimistic about the long-term prospects in the Indian market and hope that there will be an uptick in demand for environment friendly and high-performance buses. Photo: Bloomberg
Scania AB is optimistic about the long-term prospects in the Indian market and hope that there will be an uptick in demand for environment friendly and high-performance buses. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Scania AB has decided to stop in-house production of its premium buses in India at its manufacturing capacity in Narasapura owning to the lack of demand. The company, though, will continue with the in-house production of chassis for buses and trucks in its plant.

“The premium segment in the bus business in India is very small and the numbers have not been sufficient to enable profitability for Scania, the order book is slow. We continue to have ready stock on the yard. Due to which it has become unviable to continue bus building operations at our Narasapura premises,” said the company in a statement.

The Swedish manufacturer is optimistic about the long-term prospects in the Indian market and hope that there will be an uptick in demand for environment friendly and high-performance buses.

“We will continue to meet the market demand as required basis ready stock and available partners. Scania is a responsible employer and will do right to its people and support the employees during this period of financial adversity. Scania is hereby offering severance scheme to all impacted employees,” said the company in the press statement.

First Published: Tue, Jun 05 2018. 09 50 PM IST
Topics: Scania AB buses manufacturing Narasapura bus chassis

More From Industry »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »