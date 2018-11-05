Rating agencies under SFIO watch for failure to see stress in IL&FS

SFIO is looking into the methods adopted by rating agencies. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO), which is probing the failure of infrastructure lender IL&FS, is examining how thorough are credit rating agencies in assigning ratings, a government official said on Monday. The multi-disciplinary agency is looking into the methods adopted by rating agencies, said corporate affairs ministry secretary Injeti Srinivas told reporters on the sidelines of an event. “SFIO is looking into the issue from the specific angle of how comprehensive they are, “ added Srinivas. The idea is to figure out if credit rating agencies showed any laxity in their ratings of IL&FS, giving a false sense of security to investors for a long time.

The move to take a deep hard look at why ratings agencies could not see stress building up in IL&FS is set to help the government in a broader review into the entire financial system to identify weaknesses that could jeopardize its stability.

“Public places their faith in credit rating agencies. How could they assign junk ratings overnight?,” said another government official, who asked not to be named. The government has also decided that the newly formed audit regulator National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) will look into whether statutory auditors of IL&FS have done enough in red flagging the rosy picture the lender’s books conveyed.

The government had said in its petition to National Company Law Tribunal in October that it was after IL&FS defaulted on payment obligations, rating agencies CARE and ICRA downgraded the credit rating of the group and some subsidiaries to ‘default’ or ‘junk’ grade.

In June, IL&FS group’s transport arm IL&FS Transportation Networks (ITNL) delayed repayment of Rs 450 crore of inter-corporate deposits from Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), which triggered a ratings downgrade from ICRA and CARE Ratings on ITNL’s debt papers. IL&FS group and subsidiaries subsequently defaulted on several payment obligations leading to ICRA and CARE downgrading the group’s various long- and short term borrowing programmes worth over Rs 12,000 crore to ‘default’ or ‘junk’ grades.