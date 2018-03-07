BSES Rajdhani receives $1 million from USTDA for energy conservation project

The grant will enable BSES Rajdhani to undertake a pilot project including its customers in south and west Delhi about verifiable energy savings, improved energy efficiency, and lower peak-hour consumption. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The US Trade and Development Agency (USTDA) has cleared $1 million grant to power discom BSES Rajdhani Power Ltd (BRPL) for developing and deploying India’s first behavioural energy efficiency programme, said a spokesperson of the company.

The grant will enable BRPL to undertake a pilot project including its two lakh customers in south and west Delhi about verifiable energy savings, improved energy efficiency, and lower peak-hour consumption through home energy reports (HER), he said.

The discom will work with Oracle to carry out the project, he said. Starting from 1 April this year, the pilot project will go on for 18 months till 31 December 2019. Once rolled out, the programme will have the potential to save up to 1-2% peak power demand of BRPL, he said.

BRPL is a joint venture between Reliance Infrastructure Ltd and the Delhi government. Along with its sister company BSES Yamuna Power Ltd (BYPL), it supplies electricity to over two-thirds of population of the national capital.