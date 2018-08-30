RBI approves re-appointment of Rana Kapoor as Yes Bank CEO
Last Published: Thu, Aug 30 2018. 11 04 PM IST
New Delhi: Yes bank on Thursday said that Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has approved the re-appointment of managing director and chief executive officer Rana Kapoor till further notice. Kapoor’s tenure was supposed to end on 1 September.
“We wish to inform you that the bank has received the RBI’s approval that Rana Kapoor may continue as Managing Director and CEO of Yes bank till further notice from RBI,” Yes Bank said.
The approval comes after RBI had earlier asked the board to re-consider the appointment of Kapoor for another 3 years.
First Published: Thu, Aug 30 2018. 10 56 PM IST
