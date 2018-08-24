SBI nears resolution of Rs 17,000 cr bad loans in power sector
Move likely to provide banks with a resolution option that may lead to lesser haircut
New Delhi: State Bank of India is in advanced stages of finding resolution for seven or eight stressed power sector accounts involving a total debt of around Rs 17,000 crore, State Bank of India Managing Director Arijit Basu said on Friday.
If it goes through, this will provide banks with a resolution option that may lead to a smaller haircut compared to the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code conducted in the National Company Law Tribunal or NCLT.
SBI is in talks with other banks over the potential resolution, Basu said at the sidelines of the India Banking Conclave.
Basu added that the 27 August deadline will not trigger a spurt in cases being referred to NCLT, at least those involving SBI.
The Reserve Bank of India had set a deadline of 27 August for settling cases involving defaulting power plants failing which they will be referred for bankruptcy proceedings.
Power is one of the highly stressed sectors with close to ₹1 trillion of loans having turned sour or been recast.
Around 66 gigawatt capacity of independent power producers is facing various degrees of financial stress. This includes 54.8GW of coal-based power (44 assets), 6.83GW of gas-based power (nine assets) and 4.57GW of hydropower (13 assets).
More From Industry »
- Asian LNG prices hit highest in over two months on tight supply
- India’s coffee output seen plunging on Kerala floods
- Banks look to oust Lanco Devihalli from road project to recover loans
- Goldman to shut two hedge funds run out of Asia
- Surge in Indian buying sends West African oil flows to Asia to record in August
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Creating a blueprint for sporting success
- SBI nears resolution of Rs 17,000 cr bad loans in power sector
- Maintain water level of Mullaperiyar dam at 139 ft, SC tells Tamil Nadu
- Can Artificial Intelligence impact art in the 21st century?
- Qualcomm confirms 5G-enabled next-gen chipset, all eyes on Samsung Galaxy S10
Mark to Market »
- Kerala floods impact: Rubber prices surge, tyre firms seen affected
- Competition hurts Gujarat Pipavav, but no rewards for Adani Ports either
- HDFC AMC offers more bang for buck, valuation still stretched
- The time is right for Prataap Snacks investors to cash in the chips
- Will paint makers take a hit to avoid GST anti-profiteering clause?