SBI nears resolution of Rs 17,000 cr bad loans in power sector

Power is one of the highly stressed sectors with close to ₹1 trillion of loans having turned sour or been recast. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: State Bank of India is in advanced stages of finding resolution for seven or eight stressed power sector accounts involving a total debt of around Rs 17,000 crore, State Bank of India Managing Director Arijit Basu said on Friday.

If it goes through, this will provide banks with a resolution option that may lead to a smaller haircut compared to the resolution process under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code conducted in the National Company Law Tribunal or NCLT.

SBI is in talks with other banks over the potential resolution, Basu said at the sidelines of the India Banking Conclave.

Basu added that the 27 August deadline will not trigger a spurt in cases being referred to NCLT, at least those involving SBI.

The Reserve Bank of India had set a deadline of 27 August for settling cases involving defaulting power plants failing which they will be referred for bankruptcy proceedings.

Around 66 gigawatt capacity of independent power producers is facing various degrees of financial stress. This includes 54.8GW of coal-based power (44 assets), 6.83GW of gas-based power (nine assets) and 4.57GW of hydropower (13 assets).