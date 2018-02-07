Adani to help start up LNG import terminal at Mundra by May
Nusa Dua: A 5 million-tonne-per-annum liquefied natural gas (LNG) import terminal at Mundra in Gujarat, part owned by the Adani Group, will likely be operational in April or May, a senior company official said on Wednesday.
The terminal will have receiving, storage and re-gasification facilities for LNG and will be connected to Gujarat State Petronet’s existing pipeline network at Anjaar, Gujarat.
Construction on the terminal is completed, but Adani is unable to commission operations due to issues with a 90km (56mile) section of pipeline, said Sarthak Behuria, executive director of the company’s LNG and LPG division.
Adani is also planning to build a 5 million-tonne-a-year LNG terminal at Dhamra in Odisha, he told Reuters on the sidelines of an LNG conference in Bali, Indonesia.
“We have the approvals and we are tendering out. So it will take three to four years,” he said.
Adani’s plans are in line with a broad push in India to more than double the share natural gas has in the country’s energy mix to 15% by 2022.
India has four LNG terminals now and imports around 20 million tonnes of the super-chilled fuel a year, but the government plans to build another 11 terminals over the next seven years.
