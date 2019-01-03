 Oil prices drop amid currency and stock market turmoil - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Companies Money Industry Technology Politics Opinion LoungeMultimediaAI Science Education Sports ConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Industry

Oil prices drop amid currency and stock market turmoil

Oil prices fell by more than one percent amid volatile currency and stock markets, and as analysts warned of an economic slowdown for 2019

Last Published: Thu, Jan 03 2019. 07 36 AM IST
Reuters
International Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $54.40 per barrel. Photo: Reuters
International Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $54.40 per barrel. Photo: Reuters

Singapore: Oil prices fell by more than one percent on Thursday amid volatile currency and stock markets, and as analysts warned of an economic slowdown for 2019. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were at $45.83 per barrel at 0120 GMT, down 71 cents, or 1.5 percent, from their last settlement. International Brent crude futures were down 51 cents, or 0.9 percent, at $54.40 per barrel.

Markets were roiled by a more than 3 percent crash of the U.S.-dollar against Japan’s yen overnight, and after U.S. tech giant Apple cut its sales forecast.

“We did not foresee the magnitude of the economic deceleration, particularly in Greater China,” Apple chief executive Tim Cook said.

The slowdown in China and turmoil in stock and currency markets is making investors nervous, including in oil markets.

Investment bank Jefferies said in a 2019 opening note to clients and employees that the start of the year “doesn’t feel as firm, the future doesn’t feel as certain and optimistic, and the path forward does not seem as clear.”

The U.S. bank added that “markets are extremely volatile and virtually impossible to anticipate or navigate.”

First Published: Thu, Jan 03 2019. 07 36 AM IST
Topics: Oil prices Brent Crude Crude oil prices US oil stock markets

More From Industry »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »