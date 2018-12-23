Elon Musk says Tesla should have mid-range Model 3 orders by year-end
The announcement comes as the federal tax credit for electric vehicles looms
New York: Tesla production should have all mid-range Model 3 orders delivered by year end, although ‘it will be tight,’ Tesla CEO Elon Musk said via Twitter Saturday.
The company has released all cars for sale where original customers can’t take the delivery before December, Musk said.
If someone’s order does not make it in time, Tesla will cover the tax credit difference if the company committed delivery and the customer made ‘good faith’ efforts to receive it before the end of the year, Musk said in separate tweet while responding to a user.
The announcement comes as the federal tax credit for electric vehicles looms. It’s set to phase out for Model S, Model X, and Model 3 after December 31, according to Tesla’s website.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
