BMW launches M2 Competition in India at ₹79.9 lakh

The all-new BMW M2 Competition offers full everyday usability while captivating its racing flair. File photo: Reuters

New Delhi: German luxury car maker BMW Thursday launched the all-new version of its M2 Competition model priced at ₹79.9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The all-new BMW M2 Competition is available in petrol variant as a completely built-up (CBU) model at all the BMW dealerships across India with immediate effect, BMW India said in a statement.

The car is powered by a three-litre six-cylinder petrol engine and is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/hr in 4.2 seconds with a top speed of 250 km/hr, it added.

BMW India said its parent in Germany has elevated the benchmark in the compact high-performance sports car segment.

The all-new BMW M2 Competition offers full everyday usability while captivating its racing flair, it added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.