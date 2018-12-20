Trai asks access service providers to file tariffs online only from Jan 1
Trai says there will not be any requirement of filing physical copy of tariffs
New Delhi: Telecom regulator Trai Thursday directed all access service providers to file tariffs online only from January 1, effectively doing away with the requirement of physical submission of tariff offers.
“And whereas considering all the aspects, the Authority has decided that there shall not be any requirement of filing physical copy of tariffs and the same shall not be considered for the purpose of tariff filing except for ISD tariffs and international roaming tariffs, electronic filing of which will be enabled in next phase,” the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said in a statement.
Accordingly, it has directed all the telecom access service providers to file tariffs online with effect from January 1, 2019 and comply with the reporting requirement under provisions of the Telecommunication Tariff Order, 1999 while filing tariffs through the online mode.
In May, the regulator had issued a direction to all access service providers to additionally report tariffs offered to the consumers through online mode, from June 30 onwards.
“...a parallel run of tariff filing was conducted w.e.f. June 30, 2018 wherein access telecom service providers were reporting the tariffs to the Authority through physical paper filing as well as through online filing...considerable time has elapsed conducting the parallel run and now the telecom service providers have built their infrastructure and are equipped with the tools for online submission of tariffs,” Trai statement said.
It noted that the service providers, have since expressed their desire to dispense-off with the physical filing of tariffs, promoting the latest move.
- Trai asks access service providers to file tariffs online only from Jan 1
