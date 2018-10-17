RBI refuses more time to Yes Bank CEO Rana Kapoor

A file photo of Rana Kapoor, CEO, Yes Bank. Photo: Bloomberg

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has reaffirmed that the successor of Rana Kapoor, Yes Bank managing director and chief executive, should be appointed by 1 February, the bank said in a communication to the BSE. The RBI had earlier said that Kapoor could serve as CEO until 31 January, despite shareholders seeking to extend his term for three more years. But the bank later sought RBI approval to extend Kapoor’s term beyond January as it needs more time to identify and groom a successor.

“The Reserve Bank of India has reaffirmed that a successor to Shri Rana Kapoor, MD & CEO, YES Bank should be appointed by February 1, 2019,” the lender said in a stock exchange filing. Yes Bank shares dropped 6.85% to close at Rs 231.75 apiece on BSE.

The bank’s appointed committee is targeting to complete this recruitment process latest by mid-December 2018, Yes Bank said.

