Exide forms JV with Switzerland’s Leclanche to make lithium-ion batteries

Exide-Leclanche JV will build a cell manufacturing facility in Gujarat, Swiss firm to provide risk capital to the tune of 25%

Last Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 09 30 PM IST
Soumonty Kanungo
Exide recently acquired a mothballed battery factory in Gujarat. Photo: HT
Kolkata: Automotive battery maker Exide Industries Ltd said in a regulatory filing late on Wednesday evening that it has signed an agreement to form a joint venture (JV) company with Switzerland’s Leclanche SA to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in India for electric vehicles.

Exide will own 75% in the JV, which will build a cell manufacturing facility in Gujarat. Exide recently acquired a mothballed battery factory in the state for an undisclosed price.

Apart from providing risk capital to the tune of 25%, Leclanche will also provide technology to the JV.

The production facility is expected to be ready by mid-2020, according to a statement by Exide. The partnership with Leclanche creates access to engineering resources to manufacture market-ready products, Exide’s chief executive officer Gautam Chatterjee was quoted as saying in the statement.

First Published: Thu, Jun 28 2018. 09 30 PM IST
Topics: Exide Industries Leclanche SA lithium-ion batteries electric vehicles manufacturing

