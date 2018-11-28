New GDP data knocks UPA off growth pedestal
According to data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the economy grew by 8.5% during 2010 to 2011, and not 10.3% estimated earlier
Last Published: Wed, Nov 28 2018. 06 34 PM IST
New Delhi: The government on Wednesday lowered the GDP growth rates for a majority of the previous 10 years of the UPA regime, saying the data had been recalibrated to reflect a more appropriate picture of the economy.
The GDP growth rates for financial years 2006 to 12 have been revised using new back series data, Chief Statistician Pravin Srivastava said at a press conference here.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
First Published: Wed, Nov 28 2018. 06 33 PM IST
