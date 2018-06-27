New strategic petroleum reserves to be set up in Karnataka, Odisha

A file photo of interim finance minister Piyush Goyal. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: Interim finance minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the Union cabinet has approved the establishment of two more strategic petroleum reserves (SPRs) with a total capacity of 6.5 million tonnes in Odisha and Karnataka respectively.

The Union minister said the government would set up a 4.4-million-tonnes SPR at Chandikhol in Odisha, and a 2.5-million-tonnes facility at Padur in Karnataka.

India has already three SPR of 5.33 million tonnes in Visakhapatnam, Mangalore and Padur (near Udupi) equivalent to meet 10 days of crude requirement.

The two planned SPRs will be provide additional supply of about 12 days.

The minister said the government would approach potential investors for operating the SPRs on public private partnership.

ADNOC has leased a part of the existing storage at Padur.

Establishment of SPRs will significantly help India’s energy security and insulate the country from external price and supply shocks.