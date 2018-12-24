Govt looks to make all electricity meters prepaid in 3 years
Consumers need not to pay the whole month’s bill in one go, they can pay as per their requirements, says power ministry
New Delhi: The government plans to make all electricity meters smart prepaid in three years in a bid to cut transmission and distribution losses, an official statement said.
“Move towards smart meters is a pro-poor step as consumers need not pay the whole month’s bill in one go, they can pay as per their requirements,” it said.
The Power Ministry has decided to make all meters smart prepaid in three years from April 1, 2019. “This step is likely to bring revolution in power sector by way of reduction in AT&C losses, better health of DISCOMs, incentivisation of energy conservation, ease of bill payments and doing away with the paper bills,” it said.
Manufacturing of smart prepaid meters will also generate skilled employment for the youth.
State governments had earlier signed the Power for All document and had agreed to supply power round the clock to their consumers.
Under this, “the distribution licensee shall provide 24x7 power to their consumers by 1st April, 2019 or earlier. However, the appropriate Commission in exceptional circumstances for the reasons to be recorded in writing may grant extension in this time period,” the statement added.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
