BMW launches limited edition of 3 Series sedan priced up to Rs47.30 lakh

The limited edition of BMW 3 Series sedan — Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow —are locally produced at group’s plant in Chennai
Last Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 02 03 PM IST
PTI
BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said the limited edition of 3 Series sedan combine the sporty yet elegant design with high everyday functionality. Photo: AP

New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday launched two limited edition variants of its 3 Series sedan priced at Rs41.4 lakh and Rs47.30 lakh.

The two editions - Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow - are locally produced at BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, the company said in a statement.

The Sport Shadow is powered by a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine and priced at Rs41. 40 lakh. On the other hand, the M Sport Shadow comes with a two-litre four cylinder petrol engine and is tagged at Rs47.30 lakh.

“These special editions combine the sporty yet elegant design with high everyday functionality,” BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said.

The Shadow edition will make the BMW 3 Series even more attractive with confident style and exclusivity and induce more excitement in the segment, he added.

First Published: Wed, Apr 04 2018. 02 03 PM IST
