BMW launches limited edition of 3 Series sedan priced up to Rs47.30 lakh
New Delhi: German luxury carmaker BMW on Wednesday launched two limited edition variants of its 3 Series sedan priced at Rs41.4 lakh and Rs47.30 lakh.
The two editions - Sport Shadow and M Sport Shadow - are locally produced at BMW Group’s plant in Chennai, the company said in a statement.
The Sport Shadow is powered by a two-litre four cylinder diesel engine and priced at Rs41. 40 lakh. On the other hand, the M Sport Shadow comes with a two-litre four cylinder petrol engine and is tagged at Rs47.30 lakh.
“These special editions combine the sporty yet elegant design with high everyday functionality,” BMW Group India president Vikram Pawah said.
The Shadow edition will make the BMW 3 Series even more attractive with confident style and exclusivity and induce more excitement in the segment, he added.
Latest News »
- JSW Steel posts record 16.27 million tonne output
- TDP chief meets Kejriwal to garner support for no-confidence vote against Modi govt
- China plans to levy reciprocal tariffs on $50 billion of US goods
- China says Donald Trump tariff plan puts WTO in ‘unprecedented danger’
- Twitter, Google CEOs call for gun control following YouTube shooting
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Did manufacturing growth lose momentum in March quarter?
Insolvency may suspend many rights but not the minority’s right to disclosures
Defence PSUs: where big is not beautiful
Is Bajaj Auto losing the game in motorcycles on home turf?
Reliance Jio spurs investment in content, but returns are nowhere in sight