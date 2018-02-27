 AIIB approves $1.5 billion of loans to India for infrastructure projects - Livemint
AIIB approves $1.5 billion of loans to India for infrastructure projects

China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approves $1.5 billion in loans to India for infrastructure-related projects in 2018, says a senior AIIB official
Last Published: Tue, Feb 27 2018. 03 05 PM IST
Reuters
The funds would be used for investment in India’s energy, roads and urban development projects. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved $1.5 billion in loans to India for infrastructure-related projects in 2018, a senior official of the AIIB said on Tuesday.

The funds would be used for investment in India’s energy, roads and urban development projects, and the bank will examine allotting more funds for such projects next year, D.J. Pandian, the AIIB’s chief investment officer said.

First Published: Tue, Feb 27 2018. 03 05 PM IST
Topics: AIIB Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank AIIB loan China India

