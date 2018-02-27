AIIB approves $1.5 billion of loans to India for infrastructure projects
China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) approves $1.5 billion in loans to India for infrastructure-related projects in 2018, says a senior AIIB official
Last Published: Tue, Feb 27 2018. 03 05 PM IST
New Delhi: China-based Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) has approved $1.5 billion in loans to India for infrastructure-related projects in 2018, a senior official of the AIIB said on Tuesday.
The funds would be used for investment in India’s energy, roads and urban development projects, and the bank will examine allotting more funds for such projects next year, D.J. Pandian, the AIIB’s chief investment officer said.
First Published: Tue, Feb 27 2018. 03 05 PM IST
Latest News »
- Defer Binani Cement’s resolution process, Braj Binani group tells NCLT
- Govt to set up more NCLTs to handle wave of bankruptcy cases
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs
- Blue Star puts J&K plant on hold over tax breaks
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors