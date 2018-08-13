 Infosys to build software development centre in West Bengal for ₹100 crore - Livemint
Infosys to build software development centre in West Bengal for ₹100 crore

Infosys says the first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees

Last Published: Mon, Aug 13 2018. 07 11 PM IST
Reuters
Indian information technology company Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would open a software development centre in the West Bengal, with an investment of about ₹100 crore ($14.28 million).

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country’s second-biggest software services exporter said.

The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining regulatory clearances, the company said.

Shares of Infosys Ltd gained 1.75% to close at ₹1,409.45 on BSE on Monday.

First Published: Mon, Aug 13 2018. 07 01 PM IST
