Infosys to build software development centre in West Bengal for ₹100 crore

Shares of Infosys Ltd gained 1.75% to close at ₹1,409.45 on BSE on Monday. Photo: Mint

Indian information technology company Infosys Ltd said on Monday it would open a software development centre in the West Bengal, with an investment of about ₹100 crore ($14.28 million).

The first phase of construction on the 525,000-square feet facility will be able to accommodate 1,000 employees, the country’s second-biggest software services exporter said.

The first phase is expected to be completed within 15 months from the date of obtaining regulatory clearances, the company said.

