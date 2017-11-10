Private equity investments in IT and ITeS sector
According to the MoneyTree India Report for Q2 2017 by PricewaterhouseCoopers, the information and technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sector saw private equity (PE) investments of around $2.7 billion across 78 deals. While this represented a decrease in investment value compared to the last quarter (around $3.4 billion over 78 deals), there was a 93% increase in deal value compared to the year-ago period.
National capital region (NCR) outshone the other cities in Q2 investments. Its IT and ITeS sector attracted investments worth $1.5 billion.
Among the sub-sectors, mobile value-added services led investments, attracting around $1.5 billion. Business process outsourcing services were second. Online services, which held the top spot in the last quarter, came in at number three in Q2.
Q2 saw a 34% decrease from the previous quarter in exit value in the IT and ITeS sector, with 14 exits worth about $718 million. But it was a 634% jump in comparison to the year-ago period, which saw 14 exits worth $98 million.
