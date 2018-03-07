India pitches for sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch: finance ministry official
The Indian government reiterates its pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch Ratings, citing strong macro economic fundamentals, says a finance ministry official
Last Published: Wed, Mar 07 2018. 02 55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Indian government reiterated its pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch Ratings, citing strong macro economic fundamentals, said a finance ministry official after a meeting with the global rating agency on Wednesday.
Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook.
First Published: Wed, Mar 07 2018. 02 43 PM IST
Latest News »
- Sebi to focus on big bang market reforms at board meeting
- Kumar Rangarajan, who sold his Little Eye Labs to Facebook, is back with Slang Labs
- Blue Star puts J&K plant on hold over tax breaks
- Air India to conduct auction of assets that went unsold in the February round
- Essar Steel lenders not to invite new bidders
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors