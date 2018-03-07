 India pitches for sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch: finance ministry official - Livemint
Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Industry

India pitches for sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch: finance ministry official

The Indian government reiterates its pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch Ratings, citing strong macro economic fundamentals, says a finance ministry official
Last Published: Wed, Mar 07 2018. 02 55 PM IST
Reuters
Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook. Photo: AFP
Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: The Indian government reiterated its pitch for a sovereign rating upgrade to Fitch Ratings, citing strong macro economic fundamentals, said a finance ministry official after a meeting with the global rating agency on Wednesday.

Fitch has a BBB-, the lowest investment grade sovereign rating on India, with a stable outlook.

First Published: Wed, Mar 07 2018. 02 43 PM IST
Topics: India Fitch Ratings India sovereign rating finance ministry Fitch

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Mark to Market »