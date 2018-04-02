 Ford India sales up 11% at 27,580 units - Livemint
Ford India sales up 11% at 27,580 units

Last Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 06 00 PM IST
PTI
Ford India on Monday reported a 11.06% increase in total sales at 27,580 units in March against 24,832 units in the same month last year. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: Ford India on Monday reported a 11.06% increase in total sales at 27,580 units in March against 24,832 units in the same month last year.

The company said its domestic sales stood at 9,016 units in March as against 8,700 units in the year-ago month, up 3.63%.

Exports stood at 18,564 units last month as compared to 16,132 units in March 2017, an increase of 15.07%, Ford India said in a statement.

Ford India president and managing director Anurag Mehrotra said: “Listening to our customers and bringing what they want and value is core to whatever we do in India and is getting reflected in our continued sales growth.”

Be it partnership with Mahindra or the upcoming launch of company’s compact utility vehicle—Ford Freestyle, Ford is committed to offering the best vehicles, technologies and services that fit the lifestyles of Indian consumers, he added.

First Published: Mon, Apr 02 2018. 06 00 PM IST
