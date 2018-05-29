Sudha Balakrishnan appointed first RBI chief financial officer
CFO Sudha Balakrishnan will be responsible for reporting RBI’s financial information, establishing accounting policies and ensuring compliance with regulations
Mumbai:NSDL vice-president Sudha Balakrishnan has been appointed as the first chief financial officer (CFO) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), as part of the organisational change brought in by Governor Urjit Patel, banking sources said.
Balakrishnan, a chartered accountant, will hold the rank of executive director. While inviting applications for the newly created post in May last year, RBI had said that the CFO will be responsible for reporting of financial information of the central bank, establishing accounting policies and ensuring compliance with regulations.
The CFO, it had said, will also be entrusted with communicating RBIs expected and actual financial performance and overseeing its budget processes.
Till now, the central bank did not have a dedicated official handling the finance function, and the tasks were being carried out internally.
Patel’s predecessor Raghuram Rajan had pursued an idea of creating a chief operating officer for the apex bank but the government shot down the proposal as it involved changing the RBI Act.
Rajan had also hired a slew of specialists from outside.
More From Industry »
- WhatsApp payment service may launch in India next week
- Essar Steel bidding: NCLAT to hear ArcelorMittal, NuMetal pleas tomorrow
- BRICS development bank to expand lending to private sector
- Trai proposes use of blockchain technology to curb pesky calls, SMS
- Sexual violence is holding back the rise of India’s economy
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- WhatsApp payment service may launch in India next week
- Maharashtra HSC result 2018: Class 12 results tomorrow by 1pm at mahresult.nic.in
- India GDP growth seen at 7.3% in January-March 2018
- Sudha Balakrishnan appointed first RBI chief financial officer
- From an economic perspective, I’m still a bit of a novice: Vikramaditya Motwane
Mark to Market »
- The government’s sugar addiction keeps getting difficult to shake off
- Sterlite copper plant shutdown: Resurgence of political risk for industry?
- Has the tide finally turned for crude oil prices, or is it too early to celebrate?
- L&T Q4: Strong order flows, margins build case for re-rating of stock
- Stock market returns under the Narendra Modi government