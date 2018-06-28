Jatin Mehta case: CBI files charges against former Canara officials
The CBI has filed charge sheets against 15 ‘public servants’, including 2 former CMDs and a former executive director of Canara Bank, in connection with a loan default of ₹146 crore by Jatin Mehta of Winsome Diamonds
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheets against 15 “public servants”, including two former chairmen and managing directors (CMDs) and one former executive director (ED) of Canara Bank, in connection with an alleged loan default of ₹146 crore by Jatin Mehta of Winsome Diamonds, the agency said on Thursday.
The agency has also sought a Red Corner Notice against Mehta, who is absconding.
“The agency has filed the charge sheet against 21 accused including Mehta, his company, his wife and 15 public servants,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.
Public servants charge sheeted by the agency include former CMDs Avinash Chander Mahajan and Sunder Rajan Raman.
Former executive director Archana Bhargava has also been named by the agency in its charge sheet filed in a special CBI court in Mumbai, he said.
Mahajan, Raman and Bhargava could not be reached for a comment.
The agency alleged that the company purchased gold from three bullion banks abroad - The Bank of Nova Scotia, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered Bank - on the basis of guarantees from Canara Bank. Later, this gold was processed and sent to 13 buyers in the UAE.
CBI added that the company also failed to make the payment for the gold imported on the strength of guarantees.
“In this regard, the company has taken plea that export proceeds have not been received from foreign buyers (which) resulted in invoking the (guarantees) by bullion banks that cost wrongful loss of ₹146.35 crore to Canara Bank,” it said.
More From Industry »
- PNB fraud: ED files charge sheet against Mehul Choksi, 13 others
- Exide forms JV with Switzerland’s Leclanche to make lithium-ion batteries
- Brookfield to sharpen focus on renewable energy sector in India
- Indian money in Swiss banks rises 50% to over ₹ 7,000 crore
- India preparing to cut oil imports from Iran after US action
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Climate change may cost India 2.8% of GDP, says World Bank
- Media consumption via digital devices among Indian adults to more than double: report
- Amit Shah targets Mamata Banerjee over panchayat polls, development issues
- Tata Motors stock sheds 38.8% in first half of 2018, worst performer in Nifty, Sensex
- Jatin Mehta case: CBI files charges against former Canara officials
Mark to Market »
- Disclosures at Fortis paint a scary picture, investors seek deliverance
- Cement firms increasingly opting for brownfield expansion
- US curbs on oil imports from Iran is a new worry for India
- The case for a Reliance Retail IPO
- Texmaco Rail, Titagarh Wagons investors cautious despite reports of large wagon order