Jatin Mehta case: CBI files charges against former Canara officials

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed charge sheets against 15 “public servants”, including two former chairmen and managing directors (CMDs) and one former executive director (ED) of Canara Bank, in connection with an alleged loan default of ₹146 crore by Jatin Mehta of Winsome Diamonds, the agency said on Thursday.

The agency has also sought a Red Corner Notice against Mehta, who is absconding.

“The agency has filed the charge sheet against 21 accused including Mehta, his company, his wife and 15 public servants,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Public servants charge sheeted by the agency include former CMDs Avinash Chander Mahajan and Sunder Rajan Raman.

Former executive director Archana Bhargava has also been named by the agency in its charge sheet filed in a special CBI court in Mumbai, he said.

Mahajan, Raman and Bhargava could not be reached for a comment.

The agency alleged that the company purchased gold from three bullion banks abroad - The Bank of Nova Scotia, Standard Bank and Standard Chartered Bank - on the basis of guarantees from Canara Bank. Later, this gold was processed and sent to 13 buyers in the UAE.

CBI added that the company also failed to make the payment for the gold imported on the strength of guarantees.

“In this regard, the company has taken plea that export proceeds have not been received from foreign buyers (which) resulted in invoking the (guarantees) by bullion banks that cost wrongful loss of ₹146.35 crore to Canara Bank,” it said.