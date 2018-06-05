India may install 225 GW renewable power by 2022: Power minister R. K. Singh

A windmill farm in Bellary in Karnataka. Photo: Hemant Mishra / Mint.

Mumbai: India hopes to touch renewable power capacity of 225 gigawatts (GW) by March 2022, the country’s power minister said on Tuesday, likely breaching the 175 GW target set in 2015.

“We will cross the target of 175 GW of renewable energy before 2022,” R. K. Singh said, adding bids for the entire 175 GW will be out by March 2020.

India, which is a signatory to the Paris accord for cutting greenhouse gas emissions, has an installed capacity of over 70 GW, up from 34 GW in December 2014.

The ministry has not revised the target but is hopeful 225 GW will be possible at the current pace of growth, Singh said.

The country is also planning to electrify all village households by December this year, he said.

The majority of India’s renewable energy comes from wind at over 34 GW, followed by solar at 21 GW. In the last four years, India’s solar capacity has risen substantially from 3 GW in December 2014.