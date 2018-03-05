HDFC raises Rs1,894 crore via QIP to global investors

The HDFC QIP issue received a good response from the wide range of investors. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: Housing finance major HDFC on Monday said it has raised Rs1,893.92 crore through an issue of shares to global institutional investors.

The board has approved and declared closure of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue on Monday, HDFC said in a filing to stock exchanges.

It also determined and approved issue of 1.03 crore shares of face value Rs2 each at an issue price of Rs1,825 including a share premium of Rs1,823 per unit to be allotted to eligible investors, it said.

The issue received a good response from the wide range of investors, it added.