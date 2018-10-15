Narendra Modi urges oil suppliers to review payment terms to give rupee relief
Narendra Modi urged global oil suppliers today to review payment terms in order to give relief to the country which is struggling with rupee depreciation
New Delhi: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged global oil suppliers on Monday to review payment terms in order to give relief to the country which is struggling with a weakening currency.
Modi was speaking to oil ministers and chief executives of oil majors at a round table in New Delhi, a government statement said.
“He requested for review of payment terms so as to provide temporary relief to the local currency,” the statement quoted him as saying.
India, which imports more than 80% of its oil imports, has been under pressure as crude oil prices have surged and its rupee currency has lost value.
“Prime Minister Modi made a strong case for a partnership between the producers and consumers in the oil market as it exists in other markets,” the statement said.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
