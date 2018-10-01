ED attaches Rs 637 crore assets of Nirav Modi, family in five countries

Nirav Modi. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Initiating fresh action, the Enforcement Directorate on Monday said it had attached assets of absconding jeweller Nirav Modi and his family worth Rs 637 crore in India and four other countries in connection with the $2 billion alleged fraud in Punjab National Bank.

The agency said the properties, jewellery, flats and bank balances were in India, the UK and New York among other places.

There are only very few cases where Indian agencies have attached assets abroad in the conduct of a criminal investigation.

The assets had been attached as part of five separate orders issued by the Enforcement Directorate under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said.

The agency, a senior official said, also had the Interpol issue a red corner notice (global arrest warrant) against Aditya Nanavati, an accused in the case, on charges of money laundering.

Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi are the main accused. The two diamond jewellery businessmen allegedly duped and defrauded the Brady House branch of Punjab National Bank in Mumbai of $2 billion (about 13,000 crore) in connivance with bank officials.

