Fuel prices today: Petrol price cut by 8 p/litre to Rs76.27, diesel price unchanged

Petrol prices in top cities were lowered by 8 paise on Tuesday. Petrol will now cost Rs 76.27 per litre in Delhi, Rs 78.94 in Kolkata, Rs 84.06 in Mumbai and Rs 79.15 in Chennai, according to the Indian Oil website.

On the other hand, diesel prices were kept unchanged from Monday, with the fuel retailing now at Rs 67.78 in Delhi, Rs 70.33 in Kolkata, Rs 72.13 in Mumbai and Rs 71.54 in Chennai.

In Bengaluru, petrol will cost Rs 77.51/litre while a litre of diesel will set you back by Rs 68.87.

After hitting an all-time high of Rs 78.43 a litre for petrol in Delhi on 29 May, fuel prices have been cut gradually thereafter as global oil prices softened and the rupee strengthened against the US dollar. Since then, petrol prices are down over Rs 2 per litre in Delhi. Similarly, diesel prices, since 29 May, are down by nearly Rs 1.5 per litre in Delhi.

