CBI quizzes four RBI officials in PNB fraud

Billionaire diamond jeweller Nirav Modi is at the centre of the $2 billion PNB fraud. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday questioned four senior Reserve Bank of India (RBI) officials in the Rs12,636 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said.

“Four RBI officials were questioned today in the PNB fraud case including three chief general managers and one general manager. It was to ascertain aspects of the case,” a CBI official said on condition of anonymity.

It was not immediately clear whether the investigative agency suspected any wrongdoing on the part of these officials. CBI did not name any of these officials.

An email sent to an RBI spokesperson was not answered.

In February, the Nirav Modi group as well as Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali group were accused of cheating PNB across eight years by allegedly colluding with bank employees to secure credit from overseas lenders using fraudulently obtained letters of credit.

While both Modi and Choksi have denied wrongdoing and have refused to join the investigation, their lawyers told Mint that the two were unable to travel to India since their passports had been suspended.

Soon after the fraud surfaced, the finance ministry sought a response from the central bank on 19 February.

Junior finance minister Shiv Pratap Shukla on Tuesday told Rajya Sabha that in its response, the RBI said PNB has assured it of adequate controls in the SWIFT messaging system. Instructions for the Modi-Choksi letters of undertaking (LoUs) were sent through SWIFT or the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunications, a communication system for banks, and were not recorded in PNB’s core banking system.

“The RBI has stated that it had issued two circulars to banks dated 3 August 2016, and 25 November 2016, regarding necessary controls in SWIFT messaging system. In response, PNB had confirmed compliance with the RBI’s prescription in its circular of 3 August 2016, which has now turned out to be factually incorrect,” said Shukla.