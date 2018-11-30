India’s quarterly GDP growth seems disappointing, says Garg
GDP grew a lower-than-expected 7.1% in the quarter on an annualised basis, from a more than two-year high of 8.2% in the previous quarter
Last Published: Fri, Nov 30 2018. 06 51 PM IST
New Delhi: India’s growth in the July-to-September quarter “seems disappointing,” economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said in a tweet on Friday.
Earlier, government data showed that Asia’s third-largest economy grew a lower-than-expected 7.1% in the quarter on an annualised basis, from a more than two-year high of 8.2% in the previous quarter.
Garg, one of the finance ministry’s top officials, however, said manufacturing growth at 7.4% and agriculture growth at 3.8% were “steady”.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
