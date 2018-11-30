India’s quarterly GDP growth seems disappointing, says Garg

Economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: India’s growth in the July-to-September quarter “seems disappointing,” economic affairs secretary Subhash Chandra Garg said in a tweet on Friday.

Earlier, government data showed that Asia’s third-largest economy grew a lower-than-expected 7.1% in the quarter on an annualised basis, from a more than two-year high of 8.2% in the previous quarter.

Garg, one of the finance ministry’s top officials, however, said manufacturing growth at 7.4% and agriculture growth at 3.8% were “steady”.

