Bimal Jalan to lead panel on RBI’s excess reserves

Former RBI governor Bimal Jalan. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday appointed former governor Bimal Jalan as the chairman of the Economic Capital Framework (ECF) committee formed to address the issue of excess reserves with the central bank. The RBI board had decided to form the panel at its 19 November meeting.

Former RBI deputy governor Rakesh Mohan has been appointed the vice-chairman of the committee. Other members include Bharat Doshi, Sudhir Mankad, Subhash Chandra Garg and N.S. Vishwanathan.

The committee will decide whether RBI is holding provisions, reserves and buffers in surplus or deficit of the required levels. It will submit its report within 90 days of the first meeting.

“[It would] propose a suitable profits distribution policy taking into account all the likely situations of the RBI, including the situations of holding more provisions than required and the RBI holding less provisions than required,” the central bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The ECF committee will also suggest an adequate level of risk provisioning that the RBI needs to maintain. That apart, any other related matter including treatment of surplus reserves, created out of realised gains, if determined to be held, will also come under the ambit of this committee.

The central bank and the government had been at loggerheads over a clutch of issues including relaxation of RBI’s prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, special liquidity window for NBFCs, RBI’s 12 February circular on defaulters and the transfer of RBI’s excess reserves to the government. These differences culminated in RBI governor Urjit Patel’s resignation.

The central bank’s core reserve—contingency fund—is only around 7% of its total assets and the rest of it is largely in revaluation reserves which fluctuate with corresponding changes in currency and gold valuations. In 2017-18, the central bank’s contingency funds and revaluation reserves stood at ₹2.32 trillion and ₹6.92 trillion, respectively.

Moreover, RBI data shows that the growth in the contingency fund has not been on par with growth in revaluation reserves. While revaluation reserves have more than trebled from ₹1.99 trillion in 2008-09 to ₹6.92 trillion in 2017-18, the contingency fund has grown a meagre 50% in the same period from ₹1.53 trillion to ₹2.32 trillion.