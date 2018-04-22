Tata Motors’ market share in commercial vehicles rises to 44% in FY18 on turnaround strategy
New Delhi: Homegrown auto major Tata Motors saw its market share in commercial vehicles (CVs) segment in the domestic market inch closer to 44% in 2017-18 riding on its turnaround strategy which aims at regaining lost ground to rivals.
According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (Siam) data, Tata Motors sold a total of 3,76,456 units of CVs in 2017-18 as against 3,05,620 units in 2016-17, a growth of 23.17%. The overall industry CVs sales in 2017-18 were at 8,56,453 units in 2017-18 as against 7,14,082 units in 2016-17.
In terms of market share, Tata Motors increased it to 43.95% in FY18 from 42.79% in FY17.
Last August, while addressing shareholders, Tata Motors chairman N. Chandrasekaran expressed concern over the company’s falling CVs market share from a high of nearly 60% five years back and emphasised on the turnaround plan for its domestic business with a special focus on the ailing commercial vehicles business.
“FY18 has been landmark year for the CV business of Tata Motors. Reviving the domestic CVs business was one of the key focus areas in the company’s turnaround strategy. We are delighted that we have gained good momentum and shown growth on the back of strong product portfolio across segments and intense customer engagement,” Tata Motors president (commercial vehicles business) Girish Wagh told PTI. The execution of sales enhancement, rigorous cost reduction and timely product launches, delivered quick results on CV volumes, market share grew and bottom-line improved during the year, he added.
“Besides significant ramp-up of production, structural de-bottlenecking of the supply chain and rationalisation of strategic supplier base were also undertaken as major projects,” Wagh said.
The company’s domestic sales of medium and heavy commercial vehicles in FY18 stood at 1,68,013 units as against 1,48,901 units in FY17, a growth of 12.83%. In the light CV category, Tata Motors posted a growth of 33% in FY18 at 2,08,443 units as against 1,56,719 units in FY17.
On the outlook for the new fiscal, Wagh said, “With the successful last year, the company is now changing gears to move one level higher with Turnaround 2.0 in FY19. We are confident that these measures will help us achieve our targets while improving our performance and taking customer centricity to the next level.”
Latest News »
- President Kovind gives nod to ordinance seeking death penalty for child rapists
- Idea Cellular’s proposal for 100% FDI under consideration of DIPP
- ICICI-Videocon loan case: Sebi may seek forensic probe of bank books, disclosures
- Saudi Arabian security shoots down recreational drone near royal palace
- India’s forest cover grew by over 6,700 sq km, AP, Karnataka, Kerala make key contribution
Latest News »
World Bank approves $13 billion capital boost as US drops objection
India’s GDP to reach $5 trillion by 2025: Top official at World Bank
Petrol price hit highest level under BJP govt, diesel at record high
Govt serious in bringing fugitive economic offenders to task: Rajnath Singh
Sushma Swaraj arrives in China for talks with Wang Yi, SCO meet
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day